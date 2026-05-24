Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Pops homer in nightcap

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Dingler went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a 4-1 win over the Orioles in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Dingler went 0-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in the day game. He's hit safely in just two of his last seven contests, but he has two homers in that span while going 3-for-26 (.115). On the year, the catcher is slashing .231/.311/.462 with 10 homers, 31 RBI, 22 runs scored, no stolen bases and 10 doubles over 48 games.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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