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Dillon Dingler News: Provides offense Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Dingler went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Guardians.

Dingler was the only Detroit player with multiple hits and provided all of the team's offense in their sixth straight loss. The catcher's batting average has dipped some after a strong start in that category, but he's continued to hit for power with three home runs over his last 10 games. That's pushed Dingler up to nine long balls this season in 45 games after going deep 13 times in 126 regular-season contests last year.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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