Dillon Dingler News: Receiving evening off
Dingler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.
Despite going hitless in nine at-bats over his last two starts, Dingler still ranks fourth among all qualified catchers this season with an .873 OPS. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Wednesday, paving the way for Jake Rogers to receive a turn behind the plate.
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