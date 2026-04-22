Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Receiving evening off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Dingler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

Despite going hitless in nine at-bats over his last two starts, Dingler still ranks fourth among all qualified catchers this season with an .873 OPS. He'll get a chance to catch his breath Wednesday, paving the way for Jake Rogers to receive a turn behind the plate.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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