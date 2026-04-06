Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Receiving rest Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Dingler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.

Dingler will receive a routine day off Monday after starting behind the dish in each of the Tigers' last four games. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties in the series opener in Minnesota.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
2 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
9 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
11 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
13 days ago