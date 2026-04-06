Dillon Dingler News: Receiving rest Monday
Dingler is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Dingler will receive a routine day off Monday after starting behind the dish in each of the Tigers' last four games. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties in the series opener in Minnesota.
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