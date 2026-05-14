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Dillon Dingler News: Remains productive in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 14, 2026 at 5:00pm

Dingler went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Mets.

Dingler extended his hitting streak to four games, and he's batting .313 with two home runs during the stretch. Overall, the Detroit catcher is now up to eight long balls for the season, which puts him on pace to fly past last year's career-high total of 13 homers in 126 regular-season games. Dingler can be a bit streaky at the plate, but he's locked into a starting role and is producing in the power department for fantasy managers.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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