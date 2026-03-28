Dillon Dingler News: Resting Saturday
Dingler is not in Detroit's starting lineup against San Diego on Saturday.
Dingler started in each of the Tigers' first two games of the regular season, but he'll get some rest Saturday while Jake Rogers serves as the team's backstop and bats ninth. Dinger has gone 3-for-8 with one home run and four RBI to open the 2026 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction Review2 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League4 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings8 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30015 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More