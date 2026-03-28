Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Dingler is not in Detroit's starting lineup against San Diego on Saturday.

Dingler started in each of the Tigers' first two games of the regular season, but he'll get some rest Saturday while Jake Rogers serves as the team's backstop and bats ninth. Dinger has gone 3-for-8 with one home run and four RBI to open the 2026 campaign.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
2 days ago
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
MLB
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League
Rotowire Staff
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings
Rotowire Staff
8 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
15 days ago