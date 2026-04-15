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Dillon Dingler News: Resting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Dingler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

He'll be getting a routine day off after starting behind the plate in each of the Tigers' last four games. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties for Detroit while Dingler rests.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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