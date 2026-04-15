Dillon Dingler News: Resting up Wednesday
Dingler is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.
He'll be getting a routine day off after starting behind the plate in each of the Tigers' last four games. Jake Rogers will handle catching duties for Detroit while Dingler rests.
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