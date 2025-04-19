Dillon Dingler News: Returns to lineup Saturday

Dingler is starting at catcher and batting fifth in Saturday's game against the Royals.

Dingler got a breather Friday with Tomas Nido picking up the start, but the former will return to the lineup Saturday. Dingler is Detroit's top catching option at the moment with Jake Rogers (oblique) on the injured list, and he's done well the expanded opportunity, posting a .306 average and .830 OPS across 14 games.