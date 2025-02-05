Fantasy Baseball
Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Role figures to grow in 2025

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 4:03pm

Dingler and Jake Rogers appear set to split catching duties for the Tigers to begin the regular season, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Dingler made his MLB debut toward the end of 2024 and appeared in 27 games. He slashed just .167/.195/.310, but the 26-year-old impressed with his poise behind the plate defensively, and he now figures to take on a bigger role right out of the gates this season. The veteran Rogers still projects as the top option on the depth chart, but Dingler should see plenty of action and could receive more playing time as the season goes on, particularly if Rogers struggles or gets dinged up.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
