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Dillon Dingler News: Sitting out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Dingler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta.

Dingler started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Jake Rogers is behind the dish and batting ninth as the Tigers try to avoid the sweep.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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