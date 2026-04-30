Dillon Dingler News: Sitting out Thursday
Dingler is not in the lineup for Thursday's game in Atlanta.
Dingler started at catcher in the first two games of the series, so he'll get a breather for Thursday's matinee. Jake Rogers is behind the dish and batting ninth as the Tigers try to avoid the sweep.
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