Dillon Dingler News: Slugs seventh homer Tuesday
Dingler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 10-2 loss to the Mets.
Dingler opened the scoring in the second inning by taking Freddy Peralta deep for his seventh homer of the season. The catcher had dropped off significantly after a strong start to the year, entering Tuesday batting just .161 with a 4:14 BB:K over his previous 16 games. Even with the recent struggles, Dingler still owns a solid .234/.305/.461 slash line with eight doubles, 27 RBI and 14 runs scored across 141 plate appearances.
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