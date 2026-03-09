Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Starting behind plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 5:54am

Dingler (elbow) is starting behind the dish and batting third Monday against the Rays.

Dingler had been easing into things with some starts at designated hitter, but he'll be making his first start this spring behind the plate Monday. He had arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
