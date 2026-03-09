Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Starting behind plate Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2026 at 9:57am

Dingler (elbow) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Dingler had been easing along during spring training by making some starts at designated hitter, but he'll step in behind the plate Monday for the first time in 2026. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in January, but Dingler has since completed a throwing program.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
