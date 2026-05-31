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Dillon Dingler News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Dingler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The absence ends a run of 24 consecutive starts for Dingler, who posted a .191/.194/.416 slash line with five doubles, five homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs during that span. Jake Rogers will step in behind the plate Sunday while Kerry Carpenter (shoulder) serves as the DH in his return from the injured list.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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