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Dillon Dingler News: Taking seat Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Dingler isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.

Dingler will catch a breather Tuesday after going 4-for-12 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored through the Tigers' first four games. Jake Rogers will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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