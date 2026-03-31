Dillon Dingler News: Taking seat Tuesday
Dingler isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against Arizona.
Dingler will catch a breather Tuesday after going 4-for-12 with a homer, five RBI and two runs scored through the Tigers' first four games. Jake Rogers will replace him behind the plate and bat ninth.
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