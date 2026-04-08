Dillon Dingler News: Tallies three hits in loss
Dingler went 3-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Twins.
Dingler snapped an 0-for-9 slump across his last three games with his first three-hit effort of the young season. The Detroit catcher is now batting .273 overall, which is in line with the .278 average he posted during the regular season last year. Dingler has no real threat to his playing time behind the plate, and he should remain a stable fantasy asset.
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