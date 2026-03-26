Dillon Dingler News: Tees off on Opening Day

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Dingler got off to a slow start in camp following arthroscopic right elbow surgery in the offseason, but he heated up toward the end of Grapefruit League play and carried that momentum into Opening Day. The 27-year-old is expected to see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate for the Tigers, and after an encouraging 2025 campaign, Dingler could be in store for bigger and better things in 2026.