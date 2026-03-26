Dillon Dingler headshot

Dillon Dingler News: Tees off Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 1:23pm

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Padres.

Dingler got off to a slow start in camp following arthroscopic right elbow surgery in the offseason, but he heated up toward the end of Grapefruit League play and carried that momentum into Opening Day. The 27-year-old is expected to see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate for the Tigers, and after an encouraging 2025 campaign that saw him club 13 homers with a .752 OPS, Dingler could be in store for bigger and better things in 2026.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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