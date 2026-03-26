Dillon Dingler News: Tees off Opening Day
Dingler went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 8-2 win over the Padres.
Dingler got off to a slow start in camp following arthroscopic right elbow surgery in the offseason, but he heated up toward the end of Grapefruit League play and carried that momentum into Opening Day. The 27-year-old is expected to see the bulk of the playing time behind the plate for the Tigers, and after an encouraging 2025 campaign that saw him club 13 homers with a .752 OPS, Dingler could be in store for bigger and better things in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
-
Rounding Third
AL Tout Wars Auction ReviewYesterday
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League3 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable: Final 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Rankings7 days ago
-
RotoWire Roundtable
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 30014 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More