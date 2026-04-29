Dillon Dingler News: Two hits in loss to Atlanta
Dingler went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.
The two-hit night snapped a 1-for-21 skid at the plate for Dingler, as he rapped his fifth double of the season in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old is slashing .253/.337/.483 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 7:16 BB:K across 100 plate appearances. His peripheral numbers suggest he should be experiencing even more success at the plate, as Dingler is in the 92nd percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, barrel rate and hard-hit percentage. He's also been one of the best defensive catchers this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Home Run Efficiency Index: Best Buy-Low and Sell-High Power Hitters8 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target18 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target25 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dillon Dingler See More