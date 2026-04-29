Dillon Dingler News: Two hits in loss to Atlanta

Dingler went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

The two-hit night snapped a 1-for-21 skid at the plate for Dingler, as he rapped his fifth double of the season in the eighth inning. The 27-year-old is slashing .253/.337/.483 with five home runs, 19 RBI, 11 runs scored and a 7:16 BB:K across 100 plate appearances. His peripheral numbers suggest he should be experiencing even more success at the plate, as Dingler is in the 92nd percentile or better in xwOBA, xBA, xSLG, barrel rate and hard-hit percentage. He's also been one of the best defensive catchers this season.