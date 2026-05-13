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Dillon Dingler News: Two more hits Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Dingler went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2, 10-inning loss to the Mets.

A day after slugging his seventh home run of the season, Dingler tallied two more hits to extend his hitting streak to three games. It's a small step in the right direction for the catcher, who was batting .302 after a four-hit effort back on April 19. Since then, Dingler is batting just .186 across 18 games, but he's in no real danger of losing his starting gig to Jake Rogers and his .478 OPS.

Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers
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