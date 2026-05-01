Dillon Head Injury: Out with wrist injury

Head was placed on High-A Beloit's 7-day injured list after suffering a wrist injury April 11, FishOnFirst.com reports.

The Marlins were initially hopeful that Head would avoid a stint on the IL after injuring his wrist, but he's since been deactivated after having not played in three weeks. The outfielder was off to a poor start to the season with Beloit, going 1-for-20 with a 2:4 BB:K over his first six games.