Dillon Head Injury: Out with wrist injury
Head was placed on High-A Beloit's 7-day injured list after suffering a wrist injury April 11, FishOnFirst.com reports.
The Marlins were initially hopeful that Head would avoid a stint on the IL after injuring his wrist, but he's since been deactivated after having not played in three weeks. The outfielder was off to a poor start to the season with Beloit, going 1-for-20 with a 2:4 BB:K over his first six games.
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