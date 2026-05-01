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Dillon Head Injury: Out with wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Head was placed on High-A Beloit's 7-day injured list after suffering a wrist injury April 11, FishOnFirst.com reports.

The Marlins were initially hopeful that Head would avoid a stint on the IL after injuring his wrist, but he's since been deactivated after having not played in three weeks. The outfielder was off to a poor start to the season with Beloit, going 1-for-20 with a 2:4 BB:K over his first six games.

Dillon Head
Miami Marlins
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