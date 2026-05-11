Dillon Head News: Back from wrist injury
Head (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.
Head was placed on the injured list April 11 after picking up a wrist injury, but he's managed to put the issue behind him. He's 2-for-11 with a double in three games with High-A Beloit since being activated.
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