Dillon Head headshot

Dillon Head News: Back from wrist injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Head (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Head was placed on the injured list April 11 after picking up a wrist injury, but he's managed to put the issue behind him. He's 2-for-11 with a double in three games with High-A Beloit since being activated.

Dillon Head
Miami Marlins
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