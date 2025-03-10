Fantasy Baseball
Dillon Tate

Dillon Tate News: Brought back on MLB deal

RotoWire Staff

March 10, 2025

The Blue Jays agreed to a one-year contract with Tate on Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Tate was claimed off waivers by Toronto last September before being non-tendered in November. However, he's now found his way back into the organization on a major-league deal. Tate holds a career 4.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 170:65 K:BB over 215.2 innings covering parts of four seasons at the big-league level.




