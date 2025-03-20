Dillon Tate News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Blue Jays optioned Tate to Triple-A Buffalo on Thursday.

Tate didn't sign with the Jays until March 10 and hasn't appeared in a spring game since then, so he'll head to Triple-A to build up for the season. The 30-year-old reliever finished 2024 with a 4.66 ERA and 1.47 WHIP across 36.2 innings, but he may be called up a few times over the course of the season to provide Toronto with a fresh bullpen arm.