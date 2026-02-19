Dixon Machado News: Embarking on coaching career

The Cubs announced Wednesday that Machado has been named the manager of their rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Machado's move into the coaching ranks signals the end to a 17-year professional playing career. The 33-year-old infielder played exclusively at Triple-A Iowa in the Cubs organization last season, but he spent parts of five seasons in the big leagues from 2015 through 2022. Between stops with the Tigers and Giants, Machado slashed .226/.285/.292 with two home runs and three steals over 177 career games.