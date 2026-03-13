DJ Herz Injury: Back on mound Friday
Herz (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
It's the first time the left-hander has thrown from the bump since he underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Herz has already been placed on the 60-day injured list, and given where he is in his throwing program, a return around midseason is probably a best-case scenario.
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