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DJ Herz Injury: Back on mound Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Herz (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

It's the first time the left-hander has thrown from the bump since he underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Herz has already been placed on the 60-day injured list, and given where he is in his throwing program, a return around midseason is probably a best-case scenario.

DJ Herz
Washington Nationals
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