DJ Herz Injury: Diagnosed with elbow UCL sprain

Herz has been diagnosed with a left elbow UCL sprain, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Herz's velocity was down this spring, which was attributed to a "dead arm" phase, but as it turns out he's dealing with something much more significant than that. It's an injury that often requires season-ending UCL surgery, although it's not yet clear whether Herz might try the rest and rehab route first. At minimum, the lefty is likely to be out a few months, and in all likelihood, much longer.