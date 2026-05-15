DJ Herz Injury: Facing hitters
Herz (elbow) will throw to live hitters Friday at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
It's a big milestone for Herz, who will be facing hitters for the first time since he had Tommy John surgery last April. A rehab assignment shouldn't be too far off for the lefty, and Herz is likely looking at a return around midseason if his rehab continues at its current trajectory.
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