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DJ Herz Injury: Facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Herz (elbow) will throw to live hitters Friday at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It's a big milestone for Herz, who will be facing hitters for the first time since he had Tommy John surgery last April. A rehab assignment shouldn't be too far off for the lefty, and Herz is likely looking at a return around midseason if his rehab continues at its current trajectory.

DJ Herz
Washington Nationals
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