DJ Herz Injury: Facing hitters

Herz (elbow) will throw to live hitters Friday at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

It's a big milestone for Herz, who will be facing hitters for the first time since he had Tommy John surgery last April. A rehab assignment shouldn't be too far off for the lefty, and Herz is likely looking at a return around midseason if his rehab continues at its current trajectory.