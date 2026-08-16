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DJ Herz Injury: Fires two innings in rehab start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 16, 2026

Herz (elbow) struck out two over two perfect innings in his rehab start Friday with Double-A Harrisburg.

Since restarting his rehab assignment earlier this month after recovering from a flexor strain, Herz has piled up five strikeouts over three scoreless frames. Before bringing Herz back from the 60-day injured list, the Nationals are likely to have him build up gradually over at least two more rehab appearances, as the left-hander previously underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Depending on how he fares in subsequent outings in the minors, Herz could have a spot in the rotation waiting for him once he's activated.

DJ Herz
Washington Nationals
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