DJ Herz Injury: Fires two innings in rehab start
Herz (elbow) struck out two over two perfect innings in his rehab start Friday with Double-A Harrisburg.
Since restarting his rehab assignment earlier this month after recovering from a flexor strain, Herz has piled up five strikeouts over three scoreless frames. Before bringing Herz back from the 60-day injured list, the Nationals are likely to have him build up gradually over at least two more rehab appearances, as the left-hander previously underwent Tommy John surgery last April. Depending on how he fares in subsequent outings in the minors, Herz could have a spot in the rotation waiting for him once he's activated.
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