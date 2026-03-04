DJ Herz Injury: In midst of throwing program
The Nationals announced Wednesday that Herz (elbow) is continuing to progress in his throwing program, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
Back on Feb. 21, MLB.com reported that Herz had been playing catch at a distance up to 150 feet, but it's unclear if he remains limited to throwing off flat ground or if he's since graduated to throwing off a mound. Regardless, after landing on the 60-day injured list, Herz is slated to miss the first two months of the 2026 campaign -- and likely some additional time beyond that -- while he continues to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent April 16, 2025.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Herz See More
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap22 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update345 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week353 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East356 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections358 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Herz See More