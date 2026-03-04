DJ Herz headshot

DJ Herz Injury: In midst of throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

The Nationals announced Wednesday that Herz (elbow) is continuing to progress in his throwing program, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Back on Feb. 21, MLB.com reported that Herz had been playing catch at a distance up to 150 feet, but it's unclear if he remains limited to throwing off flat ground or if he's since graduated to throwing off a mound. Regardless, after landing on the 60-day injured list, Herz is slated to miss the first two months of the 2026 campaign -- and likely some additional time beyond that -- while he continues to work his way back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent April 16, 2025.

DJ Herz
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Herz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring DJ Herz See More
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
MLB
Collette Calls: Values in the 2026 Scrap Heap
Author Image
Jason Collette
22 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: National League Update
Author Image
Erik Halterman
345 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
353 days ago
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
MLB
Mound Musings: A Look at Pitching in the NL East
Author Image
Brad Johnson
356 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
358 days ago