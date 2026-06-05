DJ Herz Injury: Ready for rehab assignment
Herz (elbow) was sent to the FCL Nationals on Friday to begin a rehab assignment.
Herz is ready to pitch in a game for the first time since April 2025 Tommy John surgery. The left-hander will need to use most, if not all, of his allotted 30 days on a rehab assignment, and it's not a given he'll rejoin the major-league club immediately after being activated. Herz is an intriguing long-term arm, however, after striking out 106 over 88.2 innings covering 19 starts for the Nationals in 2024.
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