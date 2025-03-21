DJ Herz News: Optioned to Triple-A

The Nationals optioned Herz to Triple-A Rochester on Friday.

Herz will miss the cut for Washington's Opening Day rotation and wrap up Grapefruit League play with nine runs allowed (seven earned) over 9.2 innings. The 24-year-old southpaw posted a 4.16 ERA across 19 starts with the big club last season, and if he's able to return to form in Triple-A, he could rejoin the Nationals at some point this summer.