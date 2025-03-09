DJ Herz News: Struggling this spring

Herz gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals. He struck out one.

While his defense did him no favors -- Jacob Young in center field was the only likely Opening Day starter on the diamond behind him -- Herz also wasn't sharp, something that has been the story of his spring so far. The 24-year-old southpaw tweaked his mechanics this offseason, and he may still be getting comfortable with his new delivery. Through 6.2 innings this spring, Herz has stumbled to an 8.10 ERA and 3:7 K:BB. He still appears set for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, particularly if Mitchell Parker (neck) ends up on the shelf, but a good spring outing or two before camp breaks would go a long way toward reassuring fantasy investors that Herz's promising rookie campaign in 2024 wasn't a mirage.