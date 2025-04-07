Fantasy Baseball
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu Injury: Aims to start rehab games Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2025 at 11:17am

LeMahieu (calf) has joined the Yankees on their road trip and hopes to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

LeMahieu will go through workouts with the team in Detroit and if everything goes well, he'll be cleared to play in rehab games. The veteran infielder is expected to need most, if not all, of his allotted 20 days on a rehab assignment, so LeMahieu probably won't be back from the injured list before the end of April. Once he returns, he will compete for playing time at third base with Oswaldo Cabrera.

