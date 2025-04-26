DJ LeMahieu Injury: Continuing rehab assignment

LeMahieu (calf) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday and Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder has gone 3-for-5 with a homer and a double through his first two rehab games, and he'll likely spend another week or two building up in the minors since the calf injury sidelined him for nearly all of spring training. LeMahieu will stick at the Double-A level through the weekend but could then continue the assignment at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.