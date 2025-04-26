Fantasy Baseball
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu Injury: Continuing rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

LeMahieu (calf) will continue his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Saturday and Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The veteran infielder has gone 3-for-5 with a homer and a double through his first two rehab games, and he'll likely spend another week or two building up in the minors since the calf injury sidelined him for nearly all of spring training. LeMahieu will stick at the Double-A level through the weekend but could then continue the assignment at Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes/Barre.

DJ LeMahieu
New York Yankees
