DJ LeMahieu Injury: Resumes hitting

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Monday that LeMahieu has resumed hitting and is "moving the needle" in his progress from a left calf strain, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

LeMahieu is a little more than two weeks removed from suffering the injury and has begun the process of easing back into baseball activities. He doesn't appear to be particularly close to being ready for game action, however, so LeMahieu remains without a clear timeline for making his 2025 debut. Oswaldo Cabrera is expected to open the season as the Yankees' primary third baseman.