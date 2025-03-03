DJ LeMahieu Injury: Scheduled for MRI

LeMahieu is slated to undergo an MRI on his sore calf Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The extent of LeMahieu's calf injury won't be known until the results of the MRI are read, though the veteran infielder expressed some optimism that he's dealing with a low-grade strain rather than a more significant issue. In any case, LeMahieu's return to the Grapefruit League lineup doesn't seem to be imminent, and he could be at risk of opening the season on the injured list. A potential LeMahieu absence to begin the campaign could open up more opportunities at third base for Oswaldo Cabrera and Oswald Peraza.