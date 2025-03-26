DJ LeMahieu Injury: Sent to injured list

The Yankees placed LeMahieu (calf) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

LeMahieu has been battling a left calf strain since the beginning of March, and it will officially cause him to miss the first several days of the regular season. The 36-year-old infielder has been gradually easing his way back into baseball activities over the past week, though he remains without an expected return date. While LeMahieu is out, Oswaldo Cabrera will likely start regularly at third base.