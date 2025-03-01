Fantasy Baseball
DJ LeMahieu headshot

DJ LeMahieu Injury: Suffers calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2025 at 1:38pm

LeMahieu tweaked his calf during his second at-bat in Saturday's Grapefruit League game versus the Astros, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Manager Aaron Boone described the situation as "at least a little concerning." LeMahieu can be considered day-to-day for the time being, though a better idea of his status will come once he goes in for imaging. If the veteran infielder ends up having to miss time, Oswaldo Cabrera would be the most likely option to start at third base.

