DJ LeMahieu Injury: Week away from live at-bats

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Thursday that LeMahieu (calf) is "about a week away" from taking live at-bats, SNY.tv reports.

Boone added that it would be "a pretty big build-up" for LeMahieu, who needs to go through the equivalent of a full spring training as he works his way back from a left calf strain. With that rough timeline, it would seem LeMahieu can safely be ruled out for the remainder of April. Oswaldo Cabrera has been serving as the Yankees' primary third baseman this season.

