DJ LeMahieu News: Grapefruit debut coming soon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

LeMahieu is expected to make his Grapefruit League debut either Saturday or Monday, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

LeMahieu entered camp healthy following last year's foot and hip injuries, but he's been held out of spring games thus far as the Yankees limit his workload. The veteran infielder is the perceived favorite to handle the bulk of the third-base reps for the Yankees in 2025, but with a .698 OPS since the start of the 2021 campaign, he'll have to win the gig.

