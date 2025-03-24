DJ Stewart News: Falls short of roster spot

The Pirates informed Stewart on Monday that he won't be included on the Opening Day roster, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

He had been in the mix for reps at first base while Spencer Horwitz (wrist) is sidelined to begin the season, but Stewart ultimately will not head north with the big club. Stewart has an opt-out clause in his minor-league contract and will likely exercise it, allowing him to become a free agent and pursue options elsewhere.