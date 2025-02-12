Fantasy Baseball
DJ Stewart News: Will get reps at first base

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said Wednesday that Stewart will see some action at first base in the wake of the Spencer Horwitz (wrist) injury, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Horwitz is slated to begin the season on the injured list following surgery last week on his right wrist/thumb. A non-roster invitee, Stewart is primarily an outfielder, but he did start a game at first base last season for the Mets and saw a decent amount of action at the position in the minors over the last two years. Jared Triolo, Billy Cook and Darick Hall are also candidates to play first base while Horwitz is out.

