DL Hall headshot

DL Hall Injury: Exits appearance with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 1:27pm

Hall was removed from Thursday's game versus the Giants due to an undisclosed injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It's unclear what was bothering Hall, but he was escorted to the clubhouse with the Brewers' trainer in the fifth inning. The lefty had struck out one over 2.1 scoreless frames before being pulled. The Brewers should have more on Hall's status soon.

DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers
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