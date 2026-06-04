DL Hall Injury: Exits appearance with injury
Hall was removed from Thursday's game versus the Giants due to an undisclosed injury, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It's unclear what was bothering Hall, but he was escorted to the clubhouse with the Brewers' trainer in the fifth inning. The lefty had struck out one over 2.1 scoreless frames before being pulled. The Brewers should have more on Hall's status soon.
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