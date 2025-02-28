Fantasy Baseball
DL Hall headshot

DL Hall Injury: Not yet throwing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2025 at 8:57am

Hall (lat) said Friday he hopes to be cleared to start playing catch next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Hall is a month removed from suffering a lat strain and appears to be nearing the end of his shutdown period. The left-hander may need to resume throwing soon to have a chance of being fully built up by Opening Day. Any additional delays could mean Hall begins the campaign on the IL.

DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers
