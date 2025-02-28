DL Hall Injury: Not yet throwing
Hall (lat) said Friday he hopes to be cleared to start playing catch next week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Hall is a month removed from suffering a lat strain and appears to be nearing the end of his shutdown period. The left-hander may need to resume throwing soon to have a chance of being fully built up by Opening Day. Any additional delays could mean Hall begins the campaign on the IL.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now