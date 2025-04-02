DL Hall Injury: On track for April 15 side session
Hall (lat) is tentatively scheduled to throw a bullpen session April 15, MLB.com reports.
Hall has been throwing on flat ground at the Brewers' spring training complex in Arizona and will be ready for mound work in mid-April if he continues to progress. He's slated for bullpen sessions April 15 and 18 before advancing to throwing live batting practice April 23. Hall is on the 60-day injured list as he comes back from a left lat strain and isn't eligible for activation until late May.
