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DL Hall Injury: Out with pec strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

The Brewers placed Hall on the 15-day injured list Friday with a left pec strain, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Hall had to leave an appearance Thursday against the Giants due to the injury, and an MRI revealed a strain. He will be eligible to return June 20, but it's likely to be an injury that keeps Hall shelved past the minimum absence.

DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers
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