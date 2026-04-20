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DL Hall News: Gives up two runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2026 at 10:49am

Hall was only able to get through 0.1 innings Sunday as he allowed two earned runs on two hits and two walks while tallying one strikeout in the 5-3 loss to the Marlins.

Hall pitched two or more innings in eight of his 20 appearances last season, but Milwaukee has asked the right-hander to go multiple innings just twice to kick off the 2026 campaign. The differing usage may be due to injuries to Jared Koenig (elbow) and Craig Yoho (calf), but it's something to monitor considering the bullpen hierarchy could see more shakeups as Trevor Megill (10.79 ERA in seven appearances) continues to struggle in the early portions of the campaign. Hall did not allow a run through his first eight appearances, but he's now given up three earned runs in his last two outings. Walks have been a factor in both of those as the 27-year-old now has eight walks in 9.2 innings pitched so far this year.

DL Hall
Milwaukee Brewers
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