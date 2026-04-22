DL Hall News: Serving as opener Wednesday
Hall will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher in Wednesday's game versus the Tigers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Milwaukee will go with Hall for the first inning or two before turning things over to Chad Patrick, who will absorb the bulk of the workload. Hall has issued eight walks in 9.2 innings out of the bullpen this season, but he's also struck out 12 while managing a 2.79 ERA.
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