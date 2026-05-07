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Domingo Acevedo News: Inks minors deal with Rockies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Rockies signed Acevedo to a minor-league contract Thursday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Acevedo has pitched mostly in the Mexican League the last few years. The 32-year-old last saw action at the big-league level in 2023, and he'll likely be assigned to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he'll give the Rockies some experienced relief depth.

Domingo Acevedo
Colorado Rockies
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